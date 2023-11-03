Thanos will hijack an entire city in his next comic series.

In the Marvel Universe, Thanos has managed to become one of the most prominent and feared villains that exist, who, with his malevolent and twisted plans, has been able to create great chaos in the franchise’s storiesand thwart the heroes’ task of ensuring the protection and safety of the universe and its inhabitants.

Likewise, the Mad Titan, having debuted in volume #55 of the comic Iron Man Vol. 1 from 1973, has been in the Marvel Universe for exactly 50 years, and, in commemoration of its 50th anniversary, Thanos solo comic series to be releasedwhich will show the character in action again.

And it has recently been announced that Thanos will return with a powerful new weapon in an upcoming solo comic series, and the preview for said series shows how the fearsome villain manages to kidnap an entire city, as he begins the search for something he has lost on Earth. Below, we will tell you all the details about it, but you should know that this post Contains spoilers for volume #1 of the Thanos comicby Marvel.

Thanos will manage to kidnap an entire city in his next comic series

After some time away from Marvel stories, Thanos will finally make a return to the Marvel Universe in the comics, in a new 4-issue comic miniserieswritten by Christopher Cantwell and drawn by Luca Pizzari, and which will have the subtitle “Return of the Mad Titan.”

Through the Comicbook medium, Marvel has shared the preview of the next first volume of this Mad Titan comic series, which will premiere on November 8, 2023, presented as the villain heads to Earth in search of something he has lostand, in the process, he must face a new faction of the Illuminati, who have hidden what he seeks.

The preview for the upcoming first volume of the series shows how Thanos uses his ship to rip off Earth and abduct the city of Fresno, California, creating great chaos in said city, while drivers fall as the roads are destroyed. The narrator of this story is someone who has fainted in the vitamin aisle of a convenience store, and is reflecting on the idea of ​​dying alone.

After taking Fresno off the face of the Earth and absorbing it into his ship, Thanos makes his way to the planet with a kind of energy beam, and although it is not known what his motivations were for abducting the aforementioned city, it will have something to do with that something that the Mad Titan is looking for, and for which he must face the Illuminatis.

Marvel’s synopsis for this first issue states the following: THANOS VS. ¡LOS ILLUMINATI! The Mad Titan descends to Earth to recover something he has lost. And the Illuminati must unite to stop him, because they were the ones who kept it from him!

It is still not known what Thanos is looking for or why he has decided to kidnap the city of Fresno, but we only have to wait a few days for the first volume of the Thanos comic to be released. released on November 8, to see the Mad Titan in action again.

