Valve staff acknowledge in an interview that Nintendo Switch OLED has paved the way for Steam Deck OLED.

Valve has announced a review of its PC or portable console, Steam Deck. The company is going to launch the new Steam Deck OLED, a model with a better screen and more efficient that will arrive on November 16. And yes, many of you may be familiar with the existence of such a review due to the steps that Nintendo has followed with the Switch. Valve has recognized not only the inspiration, but also that Your new Steam Deck is going to sell more thanks to Nintendo Switch OLED.

He Valve product designer Greg Coomerhas offered a statement to the Washington Post following the announcement of this new console from the creators of Steam, and is clear that part of its success will be due to how Nintendo demonstrated to the players who OLED screens offer a better experience. Here you have their complete statements:

Switch OLED definitely showed people that the fidelity of an OLED display is simply superior. It is a great product from Nintendo that has made a lot of consumers happy around the world. Greg Coomer, product designer at Valve

Coomer, and Valve, know that the Switch’s OLED model has paved the way for users to be clearer about the advantages offered by Steam Deck OLED compared to the previous model. Leaving aside the small performance improvements and its larger screen size, its main attraction is the panel OLED what do you use. Would they have dared to follow this path if the review of the Nintendo hybrid had not been released? Be that as it may, this review misses one of the 10 things the Switch OLED is better at than the Steam Deck.

We do not know, just as we do not know what that will be like. Steam Deck 2 that Valve is already planning in about two or three years. Who knows. Perhaps by then they will also look at what the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2 offers to design their new platform.

Steam Deck: a competitor for Nintendo Switch?

