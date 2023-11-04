You already know that The Smurfs 2: The Prisoner of the Green Stone has arrived on the hybrid console on November 2, 2023. Now we review its keys.

It has been released in digital format and in physical format for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 y PlayStation 5 in stores in our territory thanks to the distribution of Meridiem Games. Developed by OSome Studio, this game is a completely new story, and a sequel to the previous game The Smurfs: Operation Vilhoja released in 2021. The digital version occupies 3.3 GB and its price is €44.99.

In this installment, Handy Smurf has developed a new invention, the SurfoMix, but to complete it he needs the Green Stone, a crucial item found in Gargamel’s greedy hands. The mission is to recover this precious stone from Gargamel’s laboratory so that Handy Smurf can perfect his invention. However, a fatal error causes an explosion that scatters the fragments of the Green Stone throughout the Cursed Land.

In addition to releasing his magical powers, which allow matter to be duplicated and decomposed, the Green Stone has freed Stolas, determined to spread terror. To save the Cursed Earth from Stolas’ evil intentions, a group of four brave Smurfs will embark on a daring adventure. Fortunately, they have SurfoMix and a totally unexpected ally, Gargamel himself!

Furthermore, today it was published the first trailer:

