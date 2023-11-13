With Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, the next season (and “reboot”) of Doctor Who starts in 2024 after its Christmas special.

Although the 60th anniversary special is just around the corner, fans are also looking to the future of the serie with the next season of Doctor Who, which will not only bring a new incarnation of the famous Time Lord of Gallifrey (played by Dear friend), but it will also be a new “reboot” in the style of the first season of the 2005 version.

And who better to start a new series than Russell T. Daviesshowrunner of the first four seasons of Doctor Who and mainly responsible for bringing the series back to life almost ten years after its last attempt with the 1996 film featuring Paul McGann as the Eighth Doctor.

Like the beginning of the 2005 version with Christopher Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor, this new series of Doctor Who begins as season 1 instead of the corresponding season 14 and will be a way to attract new viewers with episodes that They will represent a presentation of the character and his universe as well as a continuation of everything experienced so far.

The Doctor Who “reboot” will not feature the Daleks (for the moment)

Although the first season of the modern stage reintroduced the Doctor’s main villains, in this upcoming new arc Russell T. Davies wanted to take a risk and chose not to bring in the series’ great enemies: the dangerous Daleks of the planet Skaro.

In a recent interview for The Mirror, the showrunner has confirmed that this first season of Doctor Who will not have the Daleks because considers that the villains have been too saturated in recent seasonsso I’m going to let them sit for now.

“I think we’ve had a lot of Daleks lately. I think a lot of things have been done; people look forward to them every year now. So I think they need a good break. Hopefully there will be some enemies that become new classics, but it’s always good to move on,” Davies says.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

The showrunner does not make it clear if he is going to bring back other mythical villains such as the Cybermen, the Weeping Angels or The Master this season, but he has made it clear that we are going to see new enemies who may become part of the elite of villains, such as the aforementioned Weeping Angels, whose first appearance in season 3 was magnificent.

We will have season 1 of the new Doctor Who series sometime in 2024. Meanwhile, The first of the 60th anniversary specials starts on Disney+ on November 25, 2023 with David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor before handing over to Ncuti Gatwa.