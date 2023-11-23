There appears to be another real statue from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this time centered on Ganondorf. We had already seen Link’s and now this other one has been shown.

A post has recently been published in X where Nintendo shows a life-size statue of Ganondorf. It will be available for two days starting today at Lion Square in front of Fukuoka Mitsukoshi from 10:00-20:00 each day for fans to take photos. I hope it rotates to more places!

What is your opinion? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Remember that this sequel is now available: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

