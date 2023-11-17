The third major update for Redfall, Arkane’s vampire shooter for Xbox Series X|S and PC, is now available, with many new features and one notable absence.

The launch of Redfall was bumpy, to be generous. We expected a lot from the new game from Arkane Studios, creators of Prey, Dishonored and Deathloop, but the shot fell halfway. Of course, it is by no means a bad game.

The problems of Redfall They saw each other coming from afar, at least internally. However, Microsoft decided not to intervene and allow Arkane Austin to work freely.

One of the big problems with Redfall was the absence of performance mode (at 60 FPS) on Xbox Series X|S at launch. Fortunately, this feature has already been implemented with an update.

But players want more news, and above all the elimination of one of the most controversial aspects of Redfall. A new update is now available…which doesn’t solve the problem either.

The third major update for Redfall can now be downloaded on Xbox Series X|S, Windows and Steam. Add lots of news (performance improvements, corrections and new content), which we detail below.

Update 3 Notes

Armas

Added Basilisk, an unrivaled sniper rifle: charges the first bullet in a full magazine with ultraviolet energy that can petrify vampires. Does not affect enemies who have recently been petrified or are immune to Petrification. Basilisk can appear in any location suitable for unmatched items; The chance of finding it is higher in Bellwether containers scattered around the open world and in vampire nests.

AI and characters

Shrouds, Harpooners, and Drains will no longer appear in the open world until players reach a certain level or complete certain quests. Balanced Enemy Skills and Traits: The drainer’s bloodsucking attack takes longer to interrupt when it disappears from its line of sight. The fire resistance of the drain has been increased. Vampires deal more damage to Rascal and Devinder’s Quantum Outrage Decoy when attacking at close range. Soulless enemies deal more damage when attacking players at close range. Lookouts react faster to players in their line of sight and spawn reinforcements in combat more frequently. Human enemies can now climb onto rooftops. The quality of enemy paths and human movement animations have been improved.

Gaming experience

Jacob’s Camouflage Field ability no longer cancels targeting for players other than Jacob. Devinder’s Ultraviolent Light ability no longer destroys special vampires, but instead deals a large amount of damage to them. Common vampires are destroyed. Layla’s psychic shockwave is no longer triggered repeatedly by vampire attacks. Death Mist Spitters respond to the ultraviolet burst of Emergency Luminous Blast blood traces. Co-op players can now crouch when exiting a nest. Bound civilians no longer appear as cultists when marked.

Missions

Search areas have been refined for several missions. More respawn points have been added to reduce instances of players being stuck respawning after dying. Locations where Devinder’s translocation device can be launched off-world have been set. NPC patrol routes have been improved. “Amelia’s Eulogy” activates correctly after reloading the game. Fixed issues with friend/enemy statuses in Our Own. Improved Totality’s response during the Black Sun boss fight.

Heroes

All hero skills that deal damage destroy vulnerable nest hearts. The Six Strings of Jacob cosmetic item now appears alongside the other backpacks. Heroes’ thumbs should no longer overlap assault rifles when equipping them.

Interface

Improved visibility of player locations on the map. Added visual effects for the input curve of input response settings. Voice chat now has a separate volume control option in the audio settings menu.

Accessibility

Added “Tap Once” options for the following toggle/hold interactions: crosshairs, continuous fire, and all menus. Screen narration no longer repeats narration for the “Close” window when navigating through the system menu. Fixed an issue that caused the screen narrator to read all platforms as “Xbox.” The pop-up countdown is narrated correctly during the first use of the accessibility menu. Voice-to-text messages now appear in front of blurred dialog menus in the main menu. The message of the day carousel no longer receives focus priority after exiting popups. Increased the speed at which players’ flashlight fades when reflecting off surfaces. Reduced the brightness of the impact caused by the Thunderer’s Quick Attack.

Sound

Hero outfit effects have been updated and balanced to reduce bulk. Fixed issues with audio skipping during Echoes of the Past playbacks. Fixed an issue that caused music to stop playing after a player was revived during combat against a vampire deity.

Performance and stability

Traversing the Death Mist should no longer cause performance issues. Resolved an issue that caused contact shadows to interfere with their own shadow. Resolved an issue that caused game settings to not be retained when restarting the game. Default windowed mode has been restored to “Windowed Full Screen”. The game client now saves the window location upon restart. Various performance fixes related to FPS drops and stuttering have been made. Fixed edge cases where crashes occurred when joining game clients late.

As you can see, the news and corrections are abundant. However, Arkane has not yet removed the restriction that does not allow you to play Redfall without an Internet connection. It is assumed that at some point they will introduce this change so desired by the community.

Arkane promises to launch new content in the coming months, with a well-defined roadmap for 2024, specifically with the heroes and the news of the Heroic Pass.

Redfall is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows y Steam. You can also play it from day one on Xbox Game Pass, both on PC, consoles and mobile devices (via the cloud). Oh, and it’s also compatible with hybrid systems (Steam Deck, ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go).

