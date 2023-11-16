He Wireless Power Consortium has officially presented the new generation of the Qi v2.0 wireless charging standard, which will basically allow devices to be charged faster without the need for cables. This new system has been developed together with Apple, and that is the reason why the iPhone 15 already has the support of this technology even before it becomes official.

New Qi v2.0 chargers, what do they offer?

These new wireless chargers (we are talking about the charging bases themselves) will finally include a feature that until now was exclusive to Apple’s Magsafe, and that is that will include a magnetic ring so that devices can quickly stick to the charging surface.

This will allow better alignment with the loading rings, achieving much more efficient and precise loading. The first Qi v2.0 chargers will be ready for the holiday season, so hopefully the classics Belkin, Anker y Mophie Have your products ready by then.

But if there is a primary detail in this new generation, it is the charging speed, since the Qi v2.0 standard will be able to offer loads up to 15W. This quickly lets us understand that from now on we will have third-party Magsafe chargers, since there will be no technical differences between the official Apple charger and the new ones that hit the market.

Android con Magsafe

And obviously the other point to keep in mind is that Android devices could finally get an efficient and practical charger like Apple’s. What phones will be compatible with the new charge? At the moment it is unknown which brands will implement it in their devices, but we imagine that the majors will not want to miss the opportunity to offer this technology in their next flagships.

According to the WPC itself, there are currently more than 100 devices that are undergoing certification to obtain the official Qi v2.0 seal, so there is no doubt that the implementation will be global and that it will quickly replace the current generation.

Two versions available

According to the official press release, Qi2 will have two different profiles. one with him Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) that will be similar to Magsafe and will offer the function of magnetic adhesion between the charging base and terminal, and another that will improve the current charging system with the Extended Power Profile (EPP), which will be nothing more than charging bases similar to the current ones with the new technical characteristics of Qi v2.0 that will immediately be faster and more efficient than the current bases that we find on the market.