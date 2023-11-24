Car brands want to be the fastest, the best, the cheapest or the most spacious in their class. But with the all-new Panamera, Porsche is not aiming for any of that. The brand calls it ‘the most dynamic sedan in its segment’. That dynamic would be in a fresh design, an adapted interior and a new suspension system that should make it comfortable, but also sporty. Of course.

The third generation of the Panamera looks a lot different from its predecessor on the outside. The sedan trades a sleek, sleek look for a muscular appearance. If you look at it from the side, you still clearly recognize it as a Panamera. Furthermore, the headlights you see here have changed, but remember: these are optional beams for which you have to pay extra.

What makes the new Panamera special?

We already talked about the new suspension system – which is also optional for the hybrid versions, but we will get to that in a moment. The special suspension must ensure that you can drive undisturbed on B-roads and are ready for the smoother work. Porsche calls it Active Ride and it keeps the carriage horizontal in bends, when braking and when you move from your spot.

Inside, the changes continue with a new interior that looks strikingly similar to that of the Cayenne. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now intertwined with the Porsche system, so you can, for example, ask Siri to turn on the seat massage or change the mood lighting to ‘first Tinder date’. We will have to test the latter some more.

Engines and specifications of the new Porsche Panamera

There will be four hybrid versions: the Panamera, Panamera 4, Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and… an as yet unknown one. Looking at the model range of the new Cayenne, one does not need a large crystal ball to conclude that Porsche will eventually also add a regular Panamera E-Hybrid and Panamera S E-Hybrid.

The entry-level Panamera gets a 2.9-liter V6 engine that produces 353 hp and 500 Nm. The extra power comes from higher turbo pressure and faster fuel injection and ignition timing. You can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.1 seconds and the top speed is 272 km/h. Will you choose the Panamera 4? Then you get the same specs, but with four-wheel drive, a 0-to-100 time of 4.8 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h.

The provisional top is the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. Porsche uses a 4.0-liter V8 turbo engine here, which is helped by a 190 hp electric motor. The system power is therefore 680 hp and the torque is 930 Nm. This makes it 20 hp weaker than the previous SE Hybrid. The 0-to-100 time of the currently strongest new Panamera is 3.2 seconds and the top speed is 315 km/h.

Most customers will not buy the new Panamera to reach its top speed every day on the German Autobahn, but to drive it economically – of course. The PHEV therefore has a 25.9 kWh battery on board with which you can drive 83 to 93 kilometers electrically through the city. Charging can be done with an 11 kW on-board charger and takes 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Price of the Porsche Panamera

Are you already convinced before you know what you have to pay? Good news, because from today you can order the new Panamera from various Porsche dealers. Porsche will announce what you need to transfer later, but they will tell you when you can expect it. Deliveries will start in March 2024.