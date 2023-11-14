Very interesting content for Pokémon fans. They are related to The Pokémon Janitor, introduced in Pokémon Presents.

Specifically, we are talking about the new Netflix series, which is scheduled to premiere by December 2023. Now we have finally been able to find out its release date and more details. This is what was shared:

Will premiere worldwide on Netflix December 28, 2023. This series presents the story of Haru while helping to take care of a Pokémon Resort with his Pstduck and taking care of the Pokémon guests. There will be four episodes of the series, which will be released on the same day and They will last between 14 and 20 minutes each. We leave you with a new illustration along with its new trailer in Spanish and Latin Spanish:

