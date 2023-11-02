Are you playing Pokémon Scarlet and Purple? Surely yes, so you will find this information very interesting. We have a new official online tournament announced!

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

In this case we are talking about a new online competition event that has these features:

It is an individual combat tournament with the rules of Regulation E, but requires you to have Koraidon or Miraidon on the team. Registration will be open from 00:00 UTC on November 20 to December 1 at 23:59. UTC, while battles take place from 00:00 UTC on December 1st to 23:59 UTC on December 3rd. In Japan, this tournament will be used to allow players to qualify for the annual Dragon King tournament taking place in VGC, TCG, and Unite on February 25. VGC will use the rules of Regulation F and it has already been confirmed that it will require you to have at least one Dragon Teratype Pokémon.

