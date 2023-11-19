It seems we have news. Cult of the Lamb has confirmed more information about its future content, this time in the form of official controllers for Nintendo Switch: new Joy-Con!

Is about Themed Joy-Con of the game. After those that came to us a few months ago, we now have other incredible designs. CptnAlex has announced new special edition Cult of the Lamb Joy-Con in black and red, with motifs from the game on the front and cult symbols on the back.

Reservations begin on November 24 to 12 pm ET (18:00 Spanish peninsular time, more times here) and will probably sell out quickly. It is advisable to keep an eye on the website or subscribe to the newsletter to receive alerts about its availability. For now we do not know its price.

Here you have them:

What do you think? Does Cult of the Lamb for Nintendo Switch catch your attention? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also take a look at our coverage of the game. We have also already told you on the web about the best controllers for Nintendo Switch with styles, prices and more.

