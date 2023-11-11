The Netflix catalog is renewed every week. But this new television series has made subscribers of the platform fall in love with it.

There is a new series on Netflix that no one can stop watching. On November 2, the streaming platform launched a four-episode miniseries that has captivated audiences around the world. It’s about The Light You Can’t See. This new creation is the work of Steven Knight, recognized for his work in Peaky Blinders, and Shawn Levy, director of Deadpool 3. It is an adaptation of the novel by Anthony Doerr. The series features a stellar cast led by Aria Mia Loberti, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Hugh Laurie and Mark Ruffalo, among many others. Come on, there are big names behind it.

The plot of the series The Light You Can’t See on Netflix, set during World War II, follows the lives of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a brilliant young German recruited as a soldier to track illegal radio broadcasts. Their destinies converge in Nazi-occupied France, where they fight to survive the horrors and hardships of global conflict.

A literary adaptation highly acclaimed by viewers

The Light You Can’t See is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Anthony Doerr, winner of the Pulitzer Prize in 2015. The story of the miniseries on Netflix, praised for its depth and emotionality, has been masterfully brought to the screen by the creative team led by Knight and Levy. The narrative explores the lives of the protagonists amid the chaos of war, offering a unique and moving perspective on the human impact of conflict.

Steven Knight, renowned for his ability to weave complex and emotional narratives, joins Shawn Levy. A Shawn Levy whose directing prowess has been evident in projects like Stranger Things (also on Netflix) and Free Guy. The combination of his talents has resulted in a series that is not only visually stunning but also captures the essence and emotion of the literary work original.