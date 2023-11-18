Netflix premieres have surprised subscribers with a new television series that is magnetic and very addictive,

There is a new series on Netflix that has everyone hooked. The streaming platform has just launched its latest gem. A new animated series that has captured the attention and hearts of subscribers around the world. This is Scott Pilgrim Takes the Leap. Based on the iconic Scott Pilgrim comics by Bryan Lee O’Malley, this new production has become the sensation of the moment.

The series on Netflix, created by Abel Góngora and written by Bryan Lee O’Malley alongside BenDavid Grabinski, has been an explosion of excitement since its premiere. It has eight episodes of around 40 minutes on average each. The narrative closely follows the plot of the comic, immersing viewers in an animated world full of color, action and emotions. A real marvel!

‘Scott Pilgrim takes the Leap’ has everything to succeed in streaming

The story focuses on Scott Pilgrim, who, upon meeting Ramona Flowers, falls madly in love with her. But she soon realizes that winning his heart will not be an easy task. The reason: Ramona’s seven evil ex-boyfriends. Each one more challenging than the last. The Netflix animated series features an animated twist, retaining the original cast from the live-action film to bring these characters to life in a whole new way.

But what has surprised and excited the Netflix subscribers is the series’ impressive list of voices. Leading the voice cast are names such as Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson and Aubrey Plaza, among others. This stellar lineup has brought undeniable dynamism and authenticity to each character, masterfully embodying them and recreating the magic of the comic.