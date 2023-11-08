At the Milan Motor Show Moto Guzzi presents the new V85, which has evolved both on a stylistic and technical level

November 8, 2023

It becomes more contemporary and better refined, thanks to the revisited design of the superstructures, the now manually adjustable windshield, the handlebar controls that are more intuitive and practical to use and thanks to the new 5-inch TFT instrumentation. The metal gives way to lighter and more refined aluminum for the front light supports and the passenger grab handle.

There are many improvements from a technical point of view. The air-cooled 90° transverse V-twin gains Euro 5+ approval and a new variable valve timing which allows for an increase in performance across the entire power range. It now offers 80 horsepower of maximum power and 83 Nm of torque. An important evolution highlighted by the new head design.

From 2024 Moto Guzzi V85 becomes a family, with three different interpretations for three different mobility needs. V85 Strada is the most essential version and oriented towards daily use. It stands out for its alloy wheels (for all three sizes 19″ front and 17″ rear) with road tyres, for the low front mudguard and for the three Riding Modes (Road, Rain, Sport) which manage ABS, Traction Control and engine maps. V85 TT represents the essence of Moto Guzzi’s iconic motorcycle dedicated to tourism. It stands out for its tubeless spoked wheels with on-off tyres, for the 4 Riding Modes (Road, Sport, Rain and Off-Road) which best manage the electronic controls (including Cornering ABS), thanks to the presence of the platform six-axis inertial system.

Also standard are the engine protection and the passenger grab handle, both made of aluminium, as well as the hand guards and the hydraulic preload adjustment of the shock absorber spring. V85 TT Travel is the top of the range version with a sumptuous set-up dedicated to touring which includes rigid suitcases, the Moto Guzzi MIA multimedia platform, heated grips and saddle, as well as a more protective windshield. There are five Riding Modes: in addition to Road, Sport, Rain and Off-Road, Custom is also added (provided as an accessory for the other two versions of V85) which allows you to customize the electronic controls according to your riding needs. There is also a wide range of accessories available for each of the V85 versions.