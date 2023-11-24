On November 18, 23-year-old Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios won Miss Universe, one of the most prestigious beauty pageants in the world. Palacios is the first woman from Central America to win the prize, and the government of the authoritarian president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, immediately commented on the news by congratulating and publishing a note expressing “legitimate joy and pride” for her victory . But already during the event, details had emerged that indicated that Palacios had anti-government sympathies. After her victory, various opposition figures described her as a symbol of “hope” for Nicaragua’s future.

Nicaragua, a Central American country located between Honduras and Costa Rica, has been governed since 2007 by Ortega, a former Sandinista guerrilla originally with Marxist ideas. Ortega managed to maintain power by making life very difficult for the opposition forces, taking advantage of the support provided by Venezuela, another authoritarian regime, and changing the Constitution with the aim, among other things, of being re-elected by a third and a fourth term.

In 2018 Ortega was the subject of much criticism during a series of participatory demonstrations that initially began as a protest against a reform of the social security system and then transformed into a challenge to the president himself. Even today, Ortega still refers to those protests as a “failed coup,” and has since further consolidated his power, stripping the citizenship of dozens of opposition members and ordering the dissolution of hundreds of civil associations and purposeless organizations. of profit.

Many members of the Nicaraguan opposition and the non-pro-government press are now in exile, especially in neighboring Costa Rica.

– Read also: The harsh repression of the opposition in Nicaragua

During Miss Universe, Palacios did not say anything explicit against Ortega’s government: she limited herself to saying that in the future she would like to work to promote the importance of the issue of mental health and to achieve equal pay in all sectors. Over the last week you have not made any comments on what is happening in Nicaragua. According to anti-government press, however, many Nicaraguans have noticed details that suggest that she is opposed to the Ortega regime. For example when you dedicated the victory to all your fellow citizens, “both those remaining in the country and those in exile”.

Palacios studied Social Communication at the Central American Jesuit University, considered one of the most important centers of the 2018 protests and therefore closed by the government, which had defined it as a “center of terrorism”.

Already during Miss Universe, a photo published by Palacios in 2018 (and then deleted) began to circulate on social networks in which the woman was holding a blue and white striped flag. It is the official flag of Nicaragua, which in recent years has however become an anti-government symbol, in contrast to the red and black flag of the Sandinista National Liberation Front, Ortega’s movement: today waving a Nicaraguan flag in an anti-government demonstration is prohibited.

In the 2018 post, which was later deleted, Palacios said she was a little scared of the repression by the police – who in that period, according to local human rights organizations, had killed 335 protesters – but that she decided to participate anyway at demonstrations. The Associated Press also collected testimonies from protesters who say they remember seeing Palacios, then 18, at the protests.

The triumph of Sheynnis Palacios as Miss Universe 2023 caused celebrations in the streets of Nicaragua with the flag and national symbols, despite the fact that they have been criminalized in the country. pic.twitter.com/3MUza1kV6K — AJ+Español (@ajplusespanol) November 21, 2023

Palacios’ victory was accompanied by celebrations in the streets of Nicaragua, where several blue and white flags were also seen. The writer Gioconda Belli, exiled in Spain and deprived of her nationality by Ortega’s government, thanked Palacios, saying she was “very happy to see the joy of the Nicaraguans and to see them carrying the clandestine blue and white flags into the streets.” The Reverend Silvio Báez, himself one of dozens of people stripped of his citizenship in February, published a post congratulating Palacios on his victory: «Thank you for bringing joy to our suffering country! Thank you for giving us hope for a better future for our beautiful country!”

The Nicaraguan journalist Wilfredo Miranda, exiled in Costa Rica, commented that «it is impossible to abstract a harmless pageant (like Miss Universe) from the local political and social reality. (Palacios) became a national and emotional symbol that revived hopes. And the government has taken note of it.”

The opposition’s reaction was harshly criticized by vice president Rosario Murillo, who is also Ortega’s wife and longtime partner. “In these days of new victory, we see evil terrorist commentators making a clumsy and offensive attempt to turn what should be a beautiful and deserved moment of pride into a destructive coup,” Murillo wrote.

Agence France-Presse says the government on Tuesday prohibited two street artists, Vink Art and Torch Mistico, from finishing a mural of Palacios’ face that they had begun painting on a street in the city of Estelì, in the north of the country . A photo of the unfinished work also began to circulate on social networks, shared by Torch Mistico, who said in an Instagram story that “he would have liked to finish it, but the authorities didn’t allow us”.