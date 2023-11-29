This incredible member of the Avengers could be powerful enough to dominate the God of Thunder.

Thor would lose against this Marvel hero

He Marvel Universe gathers truly incredible forces. Thor is one of the most powerful members of the Avengersbut not even the God of Thunder is able to defeat everyone. Janet Van Dyne’s latest research has taken her to Victor Shade, who quickly proved to be one of the strongest beings in the team’s history by breaking the nose of another Asgardian god. in the comic Avengers Inc #3Janet Van Dyne and Vic Shade accompany Valkyria to Valhalla to investigate all the secrets and mysteries linked to the murder of Scourge.

It is at that moment when they fight and Vic shows why she is one of the best additions to Marvel. After Victor is able to break his nose, the Asgardian acknowledges that he is a punch worthy of his own. Thorperhaps the highest compliment one could receive walking through the halls of the Valhalla. So far, Marvel has shown how Vic Shade has acted as a partner to Janetbut if you find yourself in disagreement with the Avengersit will be difficult even for divine powers to curb its ferocity.

How Victor Shade came about remains a mystery. The circumstances that explain his creation continue to be built in the comics, but he currently has powers very similar to Vision’s. Among his similarities is Vic’s ability to alter his own molecular density, as well as being able to adjust his physical power at will. That was enough to knock Griffin out of the game.one of Marvel’s toughest gods.

This ability immediately puts Vic in the top ranks of Marvel’s biggest heroes. For now, Thor is busy with his godly affairs during Vic’s visit to Asgard, and has yet to meet him directly. Vic’s easy handling to face the gods of Asgard proves that he has the raw power necessary to face the God of Thunder.

Altering his density allows Vic to hit harder and avoid attacks. With quick enough action, he could humiliate even Thor, before the God of Thunder had a chance to use any attacks. In terms of basic strength, Vic could go head to head with Thorand that’s not something many Marvel heroes can aspire to.

The comic Avengers Inc #3 It is now available.

