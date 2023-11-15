A little less than a week ago Rockstar Games, the creators of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) and Red Dead Redemption sagas, broke the internet and paralyzed the world of video games with a publication on the X social network, in which they confirmed that a trailer for the next GTA game will be revealed sometime in December.

He tweet has already broken records within the platform formerly known as Twitter, with the incredible number of 171 million views, 55 thousand comments, more than 503 thousand retweets and 1 million likes, becoming the video game tweet with the most likes of all. time.

It is evident that the hype is above the clouds, taking into account that the fifth installment was released in 2013 and became one of the best-selling video games in history, generating more than 6 billion dollars.

Could it not be GTA 6?

Now, some users began to speculate that the announcement we see in December is not the sixth numbered installment of the series.

Reddit user Limingeal published the following question in a forum precisely called GTA6: “Will it be called GTA VI?”, which generated a heated debate. The reason for this has to do with the fact that Rockstar’s tweet included “the next Grand Theft Auto.”

While this could be considered far-fetched, it must be remembered that two of the most acclaimed games in the GTA franchise are not numbered: Vice City and San Andreas. So, the possibility that the game could instead have a subtitle instead of a number cannot be ruled out.

If we also take into account the enormous leak that Rockstar suffered in September of last year, when thousands of videos of the game’s development were published all over the Internet, it is not unreasonable to think that the company decided to make some changes in order to surprise users. players.

Campaign or Online, what will be the priority?

Another thing that we have to take into consideration will be what focus the new Grand Theft Auto will have, since the enormous success that GTA Online had is the main reason why the fifth installment continues to be one of the best-selling titles to this day. .

Currently, roleplay in GTA Online continues to be one of the most viewed and commented on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Therefore, specialized media theorize that it is very likely that there will be new tools to improve this game mode.

The previous games are still fondly remembered because, in addition to their impeccable cities and open world, their stories with such iconic characters as Trevor Philips, Niko Bellic and Carl Johnson continue to be considered among the best the world has ever seen. of video games.

For now and for the peace of mind of old fans, according to statements by Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, the company to which Rockstar belongs, the focus will continue to be mainly on the single-player experience.

But, it is clear that with the importance that the online mode has right now in the industry, the way it is implemented in this new installment will also be a decisive factor if it wants to become an even greater success than GTA V had.

And you, what do you expect in this new chapter of the Grand Theft Auto saga?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord