On Tuesday, after weeks of negotiations and five months after the last elections, Montenegro’s parliament gave its confidence to a new government, led by Milojko Spajic, leader of the centrist movement Europe Now (PES). The PES-led coalition won last June’s parliamentary elections, but did not have enough votes to form an autonomous government, and negotiations with other parties dragged on for months.

Spajic is a 36-year-old economist and Europe’s youngest prime minister. The new coalition obtained the vote of confidence with 46 deputies in favor out of 66 present (the unicameral parliament of Montenegro has 88 deputies in total), and is very heterogeneous: in addition to the PES, which has strongly pro-European positions, it also includes For the Future of Montenegro, conservative, populist and pro-Russian coalition, and a series of small parties representing the Albanian minority.

The coalition For the Future of Montenegro agreed to support Spajic’s government in exchange for the nomination of its leader, Andrija Mandic, as president of the Chamber: the nomination took place the day before the session in which the confidence vote was taken, which lasted until late at night. According to several analysts, Mandić’s appointment could hinder the pro-European ambitions of Montenegro, whose process of joining the European Union began in 2012.

More generally, Mandic’s positions are rather irreconcilable with those of Spajic: the Europe Now movement has strongly pro-European positions and supports Montenegro’s membership in NATO, the military alliance that includes a large part of Western countries, of which Montenegro is a starts in 2017. In his inauguration speech and new prime minister on Tuesday, Spajic said that “full membership” of the European Union and having an “active and credible” role in NATO will be among his main priorities.

Mandic, however, during the electoral campaign had harshly criticized Montenegro’s membership of NATO and the imposition of sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, and had spoken out against the referendum which in 2006 had brought the country to declare its independence from Serbia. Mandic also opposes the recognition of the independence of Kosovo, a former Serbian province. Mandic is very close to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

After being appointed Speaker of the Chamber, Mandic said he would be committed to “reconciling divisions”, but his appointment was highly contested: opposition deputies, especially from the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), linked a black tape on the microphones of their polling stations to indicate what they defined as “a black day for democracy in Montenegro”, and then left the chamber.