Google Photos is reinventing itself with two updates powered by artificial intelligence (AI), aimed at better organizing your photo library. According to Guillermo Krovblit, Google Photos Product Manager, these features are designed to help users get rid of digital clutter and keep focus on their most precious memories.

The first big innovation of Google Photos is Photo Stacks. It addresses a common problem, multiple takes of the same moment. Krovblit points out that a third of most people’s photo gallery is made up of similar images.

Google Photos now will automatically identify and group these similar photos, taken in quick succession, selecting the best shot that captures that moment. This is achieved through AI, although users can customize or disable this feature depending on their preferences.

“This functionality, based on AI, will be especially useful for those times when we capture multiple shots of a scene to get the perfect one,” is quoted on Google’s blog. In addition to reducing digital clutter, this feature helps free up valuable storage space on mobile devices.

The second update focuses on screenshots and documents. These often useful but clutter-inducing items will now be automatically organized into more useful albums such as IDs, receipts, invoices, and event information. This intelligent classification will make it easier to find what you need without having to scroll through the entire gallery.

With Google Photos you can now put reminders on the calendar

Besides, Google Photos has introduced a feature to set calendar reminders directly from ticket screenshots or photos of upcoming event brochures. For example, if you have a screenshot of a concert ticket, you can select “Set Reminder” to add it to your calendar and receive a timely reminder.

These updates and improvements to screenshots and documentsare already beginning to be implemented in Google Photos for Android and iOSpromising not only better organization of photos, but also more efficient management of storage space on mobile devices.

With these new features, Google Photos It is positioned not only as a home for our memories, but also as a smart assistant for managing our digital life.