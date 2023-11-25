It will not be a surprise that absolutely all the current applications that we know from Google end up relying on artificial intelligence, specifically in all the advances that Bard has offered in recent months.

And it was already known that those from Mountain View were working on a new Google assistant, specifically, one that will be protected by all of Bard’s artificial intelligence services.

It is understandable that not everyone views the arrival of the artificial intelligence to their lives, and for those who want to continue using the classic functions of the Google Assistant, as we know it today, we have good news.

The new Google Assistant with Bard won’t support all the features currently available in the classic Assistant, and that can be a problem.

Yes ok Assistant con Bard has been in development since October of this year, it has now been discovered that users will be able to choose between the default mode, which will be the one covered by Bard, or the classic mode that we are currently enjoying.

On the one hand, we will have the new Google Assistant with Bard and on the other hand, the current one will be renamed, simply known as Classic Assistant.

So those people who don’t trust AI too much will be able to access the Classic Assistant easily from the settings menu within the application.

We still do not know the exact launch date of the new Google Assistant with Bard but it will be available throughout 2024.

We will see if Google makes the same decision with other applications that embrace artificial intelligence, allowing us to choose a classic mode.