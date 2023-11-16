Deputy Gert Harm ten Bolscher is responsible for the provincial government building and the garden. “Overijssel has a wide variety of native, regional plants. Anyone who walks through the garden will be taking a walk through Overijssel, as it were. All different landscape types will have a place here. We will then see the (natural) diversity of Overijssel at the provincial government building. When the garden is ready, signs will be placed with explanations and descriptions of the native plants.”