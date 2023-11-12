Bend Studio has not continued development of Days Gone games.

Days Gone is a title that puts us in control of Deacon St. John

Join the conversation

Days Gone has been a title that Bend Studio made with great careresulting in a too early release date causing the title to arrive in stores ahead of time, which led to the development team having to launch various updates to correct any errors present. However, despite the fact that the title today is considered one of the best in the PS4 catalog, the damage had already been done.

This had the consequences that the criticism received and the initial sales led PlayStation to cancel the sequel to Days Gone, which It was highly anticipated by the players due to the Open end that left the title, giving rise to the fact that, despite everything, there are still those who believe that Days Gone 2 will end up being made. However, until that time comes, it seems that we have an alleged clue about Bend Studio’s next video game.

Bend Studio’s new game would arrive in 2025 according to a concept artist

Having all kinds of rumors around him that have even indicated that they would be making a new UnchartedAt the moment we don’t know anything for sure. However, it is quite possible that clues have been given about the launch of this video game, since the conceptual artist Hung Nguy would have uploaded a series of images to his ArtStation profile. games you’ve been working onthereby giving rise to the fact that among these are Ben Studio’s unannounced gamewhose release date will have been marked for 2025.

It should be noted that this information should be taken with a grain of salt, since at the moment there is no type of official confirmation. However, it is worth noting that Bend Studio has already anticipated a possible announcement on its 30th anniversary, although at the moment this has not been made, so we will have to wait for it to happen. a PlayStation Showcase gives you a solution to this drought of news.

Join the conversation