The popular Fortnite OG will end with the big event called “The Big Bang.” Epic Games has revealed the main details of this season finale that will begin a new era in battle royale.

Fortnite has once again received a huge number of players thanks to a season 5 that has brought back the most nostalgic fans. Fortnite OG has been a hit, but we all knew it wouldn’t last long until the Chapter 5 season 1.

The good, if it is brief, twice good. Fortnite AND will reach a month’s duration, at which point Epic Games will enter a new era where we will be able to experience a lot of new things that move away from that return to the past that we are having right now.

All about the Fortnite BIG BANG event

The next massive Fortnite event will be “El Big Bang” and will take place Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). In Epic’s own words: “This event will mark a new beginning for Fortnite.”

The company has detailed everything so that you don’t miss anything about this event. Basically, The experience will be available 30 minutes before in the Battle Royale box in Discover and will admit groups of 4 players.

As a tip, always prepare about 30 minutes before to avoid problems and if you are not at home, the Xbox Cloud Gaming, NVDIA GeForce NOW and Amazon Luna services allow you to stream the title. Additionally, many content creators will be streaming the event.

On the other hand, Epic Games commented: In order to prepare for The Big Bang, Fortnite experiences created by Epic will be disabled on December 2 from 18:00 CET, but those from creators will remain available until the start of the update maintenance 28.00 at 05:30 CET the next day.

There is no telling what this will bring us. new big event in Fortnite, but it is clear that the changes are going to be forceful. At Hobby Consolas we will tell you about each and every one of them as soon as they are available.

If you are fully enjoying Fortnite origins, you should check out the week 2 quest solution to get a ton of experience. And you can also check the best Fortnite OG settings and settings to improve performance.