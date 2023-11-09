Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, Level-5’s sequel to the 3DS RPG and simulation for Nintendo Switch, is quietly delayed to 2024.

Level-5once one of the most prestigious Japanese developers (Dragon Quest VIII, Professor Layton, Ni no Kuni, Yo-kai Watch) has returned with a bang after several years of failures and away from the international market.

At the Nintendo Direct in February 2023 they announced several games in development with a view to launching them worldwide, including Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, the promising DecaPolice, and a new game in the series Fantasy Life.

Fantasy Life was a game that mixes life simulation and RPG published in Japan in 2012 and in the rest of the world in 2014 for Nintendo 3DS.

Now, the mix of simulation and role-playing is one of the most popular subgenres of indie studios, so it makes perfect sense to make a sequel for Nintendo Switch, called Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

Unfortunately, its launch, which was scheduled for 2023, has been delayed to 2024. Or so indicates an announcement from a Japanese publication, according to Gematsu.

Level-5 to announce release dates this November

Despite the disappointment that Nintendo Switch’s Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, which also had a trailer at the Tokyo Game Show in September, has been “stealthly” delayed, there is good news.

On October 28, Level-5 celebrated its 25th anniversary since its founding. Its CEO, Akihiro Hinoshared screensaver arts via Twitterwhile confirming that during this month of November there will be information regarding release dates.

The release date of the new Professor Layton game for Switch is unknown (they never said it would be this year, not even next year). Hopefully we’ll learn more details about Professor Layton and the new world of steam this month, although he’s not the only one: DecaPolice, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Roadand the international debut of Megaton Musashi on Switch, PS4 and PC the date is still pending.