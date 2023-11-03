Espionage and action galore in Marvel’s latest bet with Bucky at the helm in a Thunderbolts miniseries

They say that legends are born from ashes, and who better to confirm it than Bucky Barnesthe eternal winter soldier, who has decided to take the helm of his destiny and that of his new team in the fresh series Thunderbolts. Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, the masterminds behind Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, bring us this spy journey, where Bucky and an elite team face villains who seem straight out of an indestructible nightmare. But are you ready for what’s coming?

More than a team, a family of warriors

The writers throw us fully into a plot where the action does not give up. . . . Each page of Thunderbolts is full of adrenaline and unexpected alliances, with Bucky Barnes leading spies and antiheroes against a gallery of villains that would make the bravest tremble. From the Red Skull to Kingpin, Doom to the American Kaiju, this comic promises to be a rollercoaster of epic confrontations.

But the story of Bucky and his team goes beyond simple confrontation. It is a story of redemption, leadership and intertwined destinies. Sharon Carter y Valentina Allegra de Fontaine They join the cause, bringing their own motivations and complexities to the mix. Can Bucky turn this dysfunctional group into a family that manages to defeat the monsters that have stalked world security?

A past that determines the future

We cannot ignore the rich history that Bucky drags him along, manipulated by a shadowy organization that has kept him in an iron fist for decades. With the help of Steve Rogers, he has broken those chains, and now, with the resources of his former masters, he seeks to write a new chapter. Will he be able to leave behind the ghosts of the past to forge a promising future for his team?

The creative talent behind Thunderbolts seduces us with the promise of unusual and explosive dynamics, like a triple date at the Infernal Fire Club that will leave us wanting to be part of the select group. Natasha Romanoff y Yelena Belova They bring their lethal chemistry and shared past with Buckyoffering a perfect counterpoint to his leadership.

Black Widow’s new armor

And for those who love detail, the appearance of the Venom symbiote in Natasha Romanoff It is a twist that promises to revolutionize the action and deepen the internal struggle of our heroes. It is a visual and emotional metamorphosis that reaffirms that this comic is much more than a story of heroes against villains; is an introspection on what it means to be a warrior in a world where the lines between good and evil are blurred.

So hold on to your pages, fans of Marvelwhy Thunderbolts is here to redefine the concept of action and adventure. Are you ready to join Bucky Barnes in his crusade for justice? This December, the answer will come with the premiere of this long-awaited title. Don’t miss it, because if one thing is clear, it is that in the Marvel universe, even when the stakes couldn’t be higher, there is always room for a new legend.

The vision behind the Thunderbolts phenomenon

There is a saying that goes “behind a great comic, there are great creators”, and it seems that Thunderbolts is no exception. Colin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing have not only conceived a universe full of action and emotion, but they have also found in Geraldo Borges the artist capable of bringing his vision to life. Kelly confesses to us: “Geraldo is incredible!” The admiration is evident when he describes how Borges is channeling his “inner Mignola,” referring to the legendary Mike Mignola, which is fascinating in a Marvel action comic. This contributes to a unique design and color palette that “absolutely stands out in a wild way.”

Kelly assures that if what you are looking for is a work full of fast-paced action, Thunderbolts It will give you more than your money’s worth. And not only that, but there will also be a flood of emotions. The co-creator highlights the Hellfire Club and Kingpin as some of the targets of Buckywhich will lead the team into the crazy whirlwind that’s currently going on with the X-Men.

Lanzing sheds light on this aspect, mentioning that those following Fisk’s adventures in the world of the X-Men should take a look at Thunderboltsas it reveals that despite playing a heroic role, Fisk “remains absolutely not a hero” and as corruptible as ever.

A condensed and powerful adventure

When it is mentioned that the series will have elements of episodic and long-term storytelling, Kelly chimes in by saying that despite only being four issues, the pace is going to be absolutely breakneck. She reveals her use of the “start late, leave early” narrative technique, a way of being as economical as possible with the story, entering and exiting scenes with precision and agility. Kelly can’t help but laugh when she says, “THERE’S A LOT OF COMIC IN THIS COMIC!”

When asked if they are interested in creating more stories after these four issues, Lanzing does not hesitate to affirm his interest, although he mentions that for now, Marvel has made it clear that there will only be four. Kelly adds that what they’re doing is writing an exciting four-issue adventure and if they get the chance to do more, they definitely will, but for now they’re putting everything into this one.

A global adventure with a profound impact

Lanzing details the scope of Thunderbolts: World Strike, where they will travel the world with eight heroes and four villains in an action that promises to be intense and with ideal ramifications for the Marvel Universe. He highlights the importance of not leaving big villains like the Red Skull unchanged; They intend to make a real dent in this character who, according to him, deserves it.

Reflecting on the fact that we are almost 100 years into World War II and still fighting the Red Skull, Lanzing sees an interesting sociological angle to it, one that Bucky has also noticed as a result of The Century Game, and is determined to put an end to it. But what does that mean and how do you do it when every time you kill the Red Skull, seven more appear? This will be the focus of the book, and as Lanzing says with a laugh, having all these Marvel spy heroes beat up some Nazis has been very cathartic to write.

Thunderbolts #1 is scheduled to be released on December 6, marking a day that could change the course of the Marvel Universe as we know it.