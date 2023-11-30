Demon Slayer (Kimetsu no Yaiba) followers are still waiting for news that reveals data about the new season of the anime. While that happens, the date on which the new game in the saga will be released has just been confirmed, at least in Japan.

Become the best with dice

As you can probably imagine, we are referring to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mezase! Saikyou Taishi! (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! in the West), a party game that was intended as a board game for up to 4 people.

The good news is that those responsible for it have just confirmed that the title will arrive in April 2024, so all interested parties will only have to wait a few months to start the party.

Here you can see its trailer:

As you could see, the delivery is ready to offer a large number of mini-games starring the best-known Demon Slayer characters, so it will include the humor that characterizes them so much.

It is worth mentioning that the proposal can be enjoyed locally and in an online mode, all with games that will take place on different thematic boards that will become familiar to you, and with a turn system where each player will turn a dice and advance by performing several activities.

Related Video: June Nintendo Direct: News Roundup



It is important to mention that the game was confirmed only for Japan, although it has already been announced for the West as well.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Sweep the Board! It will arrive on Nintendo Switch on April 25 in Japan, and in our territory on a date yet to be revealed.

What do you think of this proposal? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed at LEVEL UP.

Related video: News summary



Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente