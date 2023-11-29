The Dacia Duster is renewed with a third generation that is gaining interest for those looking for an affordable vehicle, taking into account where the bar for the word “affordable” has been set in the automobile market.

With this new model, Dacia continues on its path through refine the brand and, of course, the Duster is the perfect vehicle to do it. The SUV has gone from being a very cheap vehicle to a car full of details, perfect for families looking for a car at a low price and, at the same time, even a vehicle that can truly be taken off the road.

Dacia Duster 2024 technical sheet

Dacia Duster 2024

BODY TYPE.

five-seater SUV

MEASUREMENTS AND WEIGHT.

4.34 meters long, 1.81 meters wide, 1.66 meters high. Weight and wheelbase not specified.

TRUNK.

472 liters in 4×2 version.

MAXIMUM POWER.

140 CV

WLTP CONSUMPTION.

Determined

ENVIRONMENTAL DISTINCTIVE.

ECO

DRIVING AIDS (ADAS).

Automatic emergency braking, intelligent speed limit information, parking assistance, driver fatigue monitoring, parking assistance and lane departure and lane keeping warning.

OTHERS.

Own software compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, via Bluetooth. Two USB C ports for the front and rear seats. Wireless charging for mobile phone.

ELECTRIC HYBRID.

Yes, 140 HP hybrid and 130 HP mild hybrid versions (48 volts).

Plug-in HYBRID.

No.

electric

No.

price and launch

Available spring 2024. Price to be confirmed.

A third generation that exemplifies the Dacia turn

A year ago we explained that the death of the cheap car had a collateral victim: Dacia. The firm has always boasted of selling simple vehicles “that do the same thing as any other car” to a lower price than that of rivals. The problem is that, if the price of the car rises, customers demand more and more additions that are in line with it.

The demands in terms of safety and reduction of polluting emissions by the European Union and the tastes of consumers (betting on the SUV and more technological cars) have made the Renault Group firm, which is reinventing itself with a more elaborate and modern brand image. Its goal remains to offer cars at a cheaper price than most of the competition but also to be one point higher in perceived quality than vehicles like the MG ZS.





In response, Dacia seems to be opting for a strategy that seems typical of Skoda: simple cars, visually attractive and full of interesting details. Always, of course, without making the product excessively expensive.

The new Dacia Duster seems the best image of this. First of all, the hybrid by flag. 1.6-liter, 4-cylinder, 94 HP gasoline engine that is supported by a 49 HP motor and a high-voltage starter/generator to add 140 HP when both engines work in solidarity. The battery is 1.8 kWh and, according to the brand, it allows 80% of urban driving to be carried out in electric mode. The savings in the mixed cycle is 20% and in the urban cycle it is 40%.

The victim of the evolution of the European market is diesel, which disappears from the mechanical offer. The hybrid is complemented with a 3-cylinder, 1.2-liter gasoline with 48-volt light hybridization (ECO sticker, therefore) that delivers up to 130 HP and has a 4×4 version and an LPG option that with two tanks (gasoline and gas) of 50 liters each promises ranges of up to 1,300 kilometers.

As for what we will find inside, angular shapes wherever we look and, above all, a striking 10.1 inch central screen which allows Bluetooth connection with the mobile phone for the use of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument panel is digital and has a size of 3.5 inches in its entry-level trim and 7 inches in the higher trim levels.

The company wanted to be simple but also practical. The most modest equipment omits the screen but adds a support for the mobile phone, with access to a USB socket and they offer a free application called Dacia Media Control to facilitate tasks on the mobile phone with a specific interface for controlling tasks. A solution very similar to that offered by Citroën in its AMI.

The most advanced equipment comes with two USB C sockets on the front and another two on the back that allow you to power up to 4 devices. Wireless charging for your smartphone can be added.





As to driving aids, the Dacia Duster has to meet the minimum requirements set by Europe, which is why it has a speed limiter as standard. But they also add emergency braking, sign recognition with a speeding warning, rear parking assistance, lane change alert and lane maintenance, driver attention monitoring or emergency call.

And without forgetting all the details that we mentioned about this Dacia “skodization” process. The interior is noticeably larger (the rear seats gain 30 millimeters) and the trunk increases to 472 liters in its 4×2 version.

Added to this are some interesting solutions. YouClip It is an adjustment system to fix accessories in specific places in the passenger compartment (dashboard, center console, trunk…) and in them you can fix a tablet, a phone holder (even with induction charging) and even an accessory that It acts as a hanger, cup holder and lamp in a curious three-in-one.

As for its price and availability, Dacia has not offered details at the moment. We know that it will arrive from the spring of 2024 and it is expected that it will do so with a competitive price that will probably exceed 20,000 euros or that, in its entry range, it will be located right on this border. Currently, the Dacia Duster is sold from 18,948 euros.

In Xataka | Renault against it with its cheap electric cars. It will not mount LFP batteries and will opt for “heavier, but cheaper” options

Photos | Dacia