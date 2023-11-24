Crunchyroll has a huge catalog of anime. However, there is a new series that has enamored its subscribers to exotic levels.

There is a new anime on Crunchyroll that unleashes all passions. The new anime titled Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig is causing a stir on the anime streaming platform par excellence. This series, based on Japanese light novels, is quickly gaining fans thanks to its exceptional and original plot. And also to his fresh approach to the world of animation.

The history of this anime en Crunchyroll follows an ordinary man who, after passing out from eating raw pig liver, wakes up to discover that he has been transformed into a pig. Trapped in his new form, he is rescued by Jess. She is a woman who possesses the ability to read minds. Despite the pig’s unkind thoughts, Jess decides to lovingly care for it. However, Jess has secrets and is in danger. And it will be the ingenuity of the pig, now her friend, that will set in motion a story full of mystery and adventure while she tries to save her.

A comic fantasy story with Japanese animation

The announcement of Crunchyroll fantasy anime, held during the “Dengeki Bunko Winter Festival 2021” event, generated great expectation among fans. The series is being produced by Project No.9. It is directed by Masayuki Takahashi. The scripts are written by Deko Akao. Its character designs have been drawn by Susumu Watanabe, and the music is composed by Kenichirō Suehiro and Mayuko.

He premiere of Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig It arrived on October 8, 2023 on Tokyo MX and other networks, such as Crunchyroll. The series features theme songs by Asca and Myuk, with songs such as “Watashi ga Warau Riyū wa” as the opening theme and “Hitori Janai yo” as the ending theme, respectively.

Crunchyroll acquired streaming rights to the series outside of Asia. This is what generated great enthusiasm among its subscribers. The intriguing plot and combination of unique elements, such as the protagonist’s transformation into a pig and the mystery surrounding Jess, have captivated the audience. And it has generated considerable acceptance since its launch.