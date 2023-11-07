The end of Attack on Titan has left many viewers anime orphans. However, Crunchyroll has the perfect option for them.

There is a new anime on Crunchyroll that comes to surpass Attack on Titan. After the epic finale of the story of Eren, Mikasa, Armin and company, anime fans are looking for a new series to fill the void left by the titans of Japanese animation. In this context, a promising option has emerged titled Migi & Dali and is available on the anime streaming platform par excellence.

This Crunchyroll anime, based on the manga of the same name by author Nami Sano, presents an emotional and captivating story. The plot follows Hitori, an angel sent by a stork to a middle-aged couple who longs to have children.. Hitori is welcomed with love and becomes part of a generous family that provides him with a warm home and comforting food. However, to preserve this newfound happiness, Hitori must hide an important secret from his adoptive parents. Of course, the great mysteries and surprises of Attack on Titan are replicated here with the same resonance.

What can we expect from the anime ‘Migi & Dali’

The premise of Migi & Dali offers a unique combination of fantasy and drama that promises to thrill viewers. Hitori’s dilemma and the struggle to keep her secret add layers of complexity to the plot, creating a narrative rich in emotions and challenges. If you were looking a new anime on Crunchyroll to surpass Attack on TitanMigi & Dali could be the ideal option.

This anime not only stands out for its captivating story, but also for its impressive creative team. The adaptation of Migi & Dali at Crunchyroll, produced by the Geek Toys studio, is directed and scripted by Mankyū, character designed by Ayumi Nishibata, and a moving musical composition by Hiroko Sebu. These talented professionals bring the essence of the original manga to the screen, maintaining emotional depth and connection with the characters. Of course, for Attack on Titan widows like me… a new animated series never hurts!