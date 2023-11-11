Here we get confirmation of news about this Nintendo Switch game. The information has been offered today by those responsible. This is Catan – Console Edition for Switch. According to what was shared, the title has already been available since the past November 9, 2023 on the console eShop.

Today we have details on the size of your digital download: this will be 2.2 GB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title is also offered in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

This will allow owners of the console to play the popular board game with friends and family. This official version of the game has been developed by Dovetail Games with the help of Nomad Games. The edition Super Deluxe It will include the Catan base game, five championship maps and The Helpers, the first official expansion. There are also Deluxe and Standard editions available.

The game can be enjoyed on an animated board with characters collecting resources and ships in ports. The expansion The Helpers Adds strategy to the base game with 12 characters that offer unique advantages. Additionally, Catan supports cross-play so Switch players can join others on different platforms. There is a pre-order promotion with a 10% discount for the Super Deluxe edition.

Los prices The editions are as follows: Super Deluxe: $29.99 USD, Deluxe: $24.99 USD, Standard: $19.99 USD, The Helpers: $9.99 USD, Championship Maps: $6.99 USD. We leave you with its trailer and a gameplay on Nintendo Switch:

