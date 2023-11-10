Starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, Captain America: Brave New World once again moves its theatrical release date to February 14, 2025.

The Hollywood actors’ strike has come to an end, which means that studios are beginning to move to resume paralyzed filming and launch the most anticipated releases as soon as possible, among which the upcoming ones stand out. films from Marvel Studios.

The studio’s plans have been seriously modified due to the strike and the release calendar has been turned upside down by postponing all the films, to the point that Deadpool 3 is going to be the only movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is going to be released. release in 2024.

Apparently, this is because Marvel Studios wants to retouch almost everything recorded so far in the UCM. We have seen it with Daredevil: Born Again, the new series of the Man Without Fear whose recordings are going to start again from scratch because they have not been happy with the result, even changing showrunners and directors.

And it seems that the same is going to happen with Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth installment of Captain America which, this time, has Anthony Mackie as the new superhero after picking up the baton in the events of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

As collected Discussing Filmit has been reported that Captain America: Brave New World is going to undergo extensive reshoots that will modify a good part of the film because has received a very negative score during the first screen tests.

Apparently filming is going to resume between January and May of next year and a total of three main sequences are going to be cut for their corresponding replacement.

Now the question that remains is whether these reshoots are really going to improve the film or whether their result is going to be worse than the original that they are going to rewrite. Time will tell.

Along with Anthony Mackie, the cast of Captain America: Brave New World includes Harrison Ford, Liv Tyler, Colby Lopez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Rosa Salazar, Sebastian Stan, Tim Blake Nelson and Danny Ramirez, among others.

Under the direction of Julius Onah, Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters on February 14, 2025. If the calendars are not modified again, of course. Do you want to see the new Captain America movie?