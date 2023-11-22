Although Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was a mediocre installment, the Activision franchise has proven over the years that it knows how to get ahead immediately. While controversy hangs over this year’s installment, the hype for what’s to come could dampen everything as one of the fans’ favorite series would be back.

Call of Duty will return to Black Ops. What war will be played this time?

According to an exclusive report from Jez Corden, a Windows Central journalist, the 2024 Call of Duty installment is in more than good shape and there are already important details. At the beginning, it was revealed that the franchise will move towards series Black Opsone of the most beloved by fans, which already has 5 installments so from this moment on it is unofficially known as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 because at this time it is known internally by code names.

The new Call of Duty: Black Ops, which traditionally would come out in the second half of 2024, is developed by Treyarch and the report indicates that it will be inspired by the Gulf War, a war that occurred from August 2, 1990 to August 28. February 1991 and pitted Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi regime against a coalition of more than 30 countries led by the United States. In that sense, and considering that the previous installment was called Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, it is expected, according to the report, to be called Call of Duty Black Ops: Gulf War.

The last Call of Duty Black Ops was about the Cold War

Call of Duty 2024 will be the sixth installment of the Black Ops series

In terms of concept and campaign, this Call of Duty Black Ops inspired by Gulf War would lean, following the essence of the series, towards the dark underworld that exists in the war conflict and the participation of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Likewise, internal sources are cited in the project that assure that Treyarch has been working with information and material from the time in terms of weapons and technology to create content that responds, although in a nuanced way, to the reality of the conflict since it was one one of the first to have unprecedented media coverage by the North American media.

Regarding the multiplayer experience, the new Call of Duty developed by Treyarch It would have classic maps that have been favorites of fans of the Black Ops series and a robust Zombies mode experience would be provided to address the criticism for how poor this year’s installment: Modern Warfare III has been, in that section.

Finally, the report states that Activision y Treyarch They are working to present a very attractive pre-sale incentive to make peace with fans and that, in addition to all the content it would include, would allow early access to different game modes weeks, not days, before launch.

