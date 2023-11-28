Netflix has today released the official trailer for BERLIN spin off of the acclaimed series La casa papel, and confirms the return of two characters from the series

Although she has denied it in some interviews, including with the Cinemascomics team, Najwa Nimri fans will meet again with Inspector Sierra from La casa de Papel in the long-awaited Berlin spin-off, however she is not the only character who returns in the new trailer since it has also revealed the return of Itziar Ituño as Inspector Murillo. With the series taking place in Paris, we will see what they do outside of Spain, we assume that collaborating with local law enforcement to arrest Berlin and company, it also seems that the relationship between the two police forces will develop.

You can watch the trailer below:

“We are here to study a hit on the largest auction house in Paris.” The series narrates one of the most extraordinary robberies of the iconic character played by Pedro Alonso, who reprises the role of the hedonistic and cunning Berlin.

Along with him, his new band: Michelle Jenner (Isabel) plays Keila, an eminence in electronic engineering; Tristán Ulloa (Fariña) steps into the shoes of Damián, a philanthropist professor and confidant from Berlin; Begoña Vargas (Welcome to Eden) plays Cameron, a kamikaze who always lives on the edge; Julio Peña Fernández (Through my window) plays Roi, Berlin’s faithful squire; and Joel Sánchez plays Bruce, the relentless man of action in the gang. Itziar Ituño (La casa de papel) and Najwa Nimri (La casa de papel) reprise their roles as police officers Raquel Murillo and Alicia Sierra respectively.

Completing the cast of BERLIN are Samantha Siqueiros (Mrs. Acero), Julien Paschal (One Year, One Night), Masi Rodríguez and Rachel Lascar (Through My Window).

The eight episodes of the series, created by Álex Pina (La casa de papel, Sky Rojo) and Esther Martínez Lobato (La casa de papel, Sky Rojo), are written by Álex Pina, Esther Martinez Lobato, David Barrocal, David Oliva and Lorena G. Maldonado, and are directed by Albert Pintó (Sky Rojo, Malasaña 32), David Barrocal (Sky Rojo) and Geoffrey Cowper (Tercer Grado).

About BERLIN

The paper house: Berlin

There are only two things that can turn a miserable day into a wonderful day: one is love and the other is a million-dollar loot. These are the engines that move Berlin in his golden years, when he still has no idea of ​​his illness nor is he locked up like a rat in the Mint. Here he is dedicated to preparing one of his most extraordinary robberies: making 44 million in jewels disappear as if it were an illusion act, and for this he has one of the three gangs with which he has stolen in his life. .

BERLIN, the spin off of La casa de papel premieres on December 29.