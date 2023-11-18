Today the boy from Belpasso, in the Catania area, is the driving force behind Sassuolo Primavera: four goals in the last two matches. The striker born in 2004 has already scored seven goals and is the second best scorer in the championship

On Facebook, one of the first videos in which Flavio Russo is tagged lasts just four seconds. It was published in February 2018, filmed from the stands of the Riposto pitch: a village in the province of Catania. During an U15 match you can see a boy wearing a black and white shirt: he is 13 years old and is about to take a free kick from over thirty metres. The ball rises very high, goes over the barrier, the goalkeeper tries to dive but that parabola goes straight into the goal. In ASD Jonia, Flavio is the most talented, the year before he scored with a half overhead kick like Ibrahimovic: a goal awarded as the best of the year. In the post-match interview he has a crew cut and is holding an old Samsung which he uses as a microphone: “I succeeded thanks to the instinct of the attacker”, he says with the ease of someone who has always scored goals.