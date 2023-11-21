Readers are going to be pleasantly surprised with what Dan Jurgens has prepared for his Batman story in the DC Black Label label. Very attentive!

The new Batman story will amaze readers with its darkness. The publisher DC Comics has announced the launch of a new three-issue series titled The Bat-Man: First Knight within its Black Label imprint.

This series, written by Dan Jurgens and drawn by Mike Perkins, will explore the early Bat-Man cases and offer a modern perspective on the Batman origins. The comic, aimed at a more mature audience, will be published in DC’s Prestige Plus format. The first issue will be released in the US market starting March 5.

The story dives into the early days of batman. As usual, we will see the masked vigilante as he investigates crimes in the city. Until then, everything is correct. However, history will not follow the same paths as always. There will be an unexpected narrative element behind it that will give the story a lot of personality.

There will be no peace for the wicked… Not even for the rich!

Apparently, Gotham City is plagued by a series of violent murders and The appearance of Batman has caused terror among the most powerful from the city. The political and economic elite fear the collapse of institutions. Therefore, Bat Man will not only generate panic among criminals, but also among those most favored by the system.

The events of comic The Bat-Man: First Knight They take place in 1939, a time when the world is reeling from the First World War and the rise of fascism, which is beginning to manifest itself in the darkest corners of America. At the dawn of the Second World War and with freedoms and democracies at stake.

The plot of the new batman comics features a series of strange murders. The perpetrators appear to be men executed in the electric chair. Batman encounters one of these figures and barely makes it out alive, calling into question his ability to survive in a world that is becoming increasingly brutal.

This serie DC Black Label It joins other recent stories that explore more adult facets of Batman and offer a darker, more somber look at the masked hero’s beginnings. The premise of The Bat-Man: First Knight presents a scenario of intrigue, crime and violence, and has all the necessary narrative elements to provoke and entertain the reader.