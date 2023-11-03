Apple has just announced that the new Apple Pencil USB-C is now available for purchase in its official store. The first shipments of this 95 euro device will begin to arrive on November 6 or 8, and it is expected to be available in stores from November 10.

The main novelty of the Apple Pencil USB-C is its USB-C connector, which the new iPads have already used for a long time, and which has just landed on the iPhone 15. This novelty it’s compatible with:

iPad Pro 12.9 inches, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th generation. iPad Pro 11 inches, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation. iPad Air, 4th and 5th generation. iPad mini 6th generation. iPad 10th generation.

However, This new stylus is not the best option for everyone; It is the cheapest option, that is true, but also the most basic of the range that Apple has available, which is why it limps along in many places.

Apple

A “cheaper” Apple Pencil USB-C, yes, but it’s still too expensive

One feature that sets the Apple Pencil USB-C apart is that does not support pressure sensitivity, something fundamental that can be seen in other models in the line – more expensive, yes -. It is a more suitable option for those who want to write on their iPads than for those who are dedicated to graphic arts.

Although it can be magnetically attached to the edge of the iPad and supports hover previews, It does not have wireless charging capability through the magnetic accessory nor is it compatible with the double-tap gesture.

Although it fits more into users’ pockets, this Apple Pencil remains relatively expensive compared to third-party alternatives that offer similar features.

On Amazon, without going any further, it is possible to find much cheaper optical pencils, even if they come from lesser-known brands. Quality can vary, but many of these products have received very positive reviews.

While the new Apple Pencil is shown as an option that could fit for those looking for a quality pencil for their iPads, There is no doubt that this option could end up being left in the forgotten drawer taking into account its shortcomings. and it only separates itself from the 1st generation Apple Pencil for 25 euros.