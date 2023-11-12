Shocking Netflix revelation! We already have the release date of the science fiction series that will be the most talked about in 2024.

Netflix’s Geeked Week has given us an exciting look at the new sci-fi series, 3 Body Problem, created by the geniuses behind Game of Thrones, David Benioff and DB Weiss. But that’s not all, the streaming platform also revealed a slightly modified release date and unleashed a new clip full of intrigue.

Initially scheduled for January 2024, 3 Body Problem rearranges the schedule and is now expected to hit Netflix screens on March 21, 2024. Although the wait is a little longer… The quality promises to be worth it!

First preview.

The new clip, released during Geeked Week, offers a captivating look at the world Benioff and Weiss have built. John Bradley, known for his role as Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones, plays Jack Rooney in the series and immerses us in an extended scene that arouses curiosity. Virtual reality, time travel, or something completely different? The mystery intensifies!

3 Body Problem takes us to China in the 60s, where a young woman’s decision triggers a chain of events that reverberate in time and space. When natural laws collapse, a group of brilliant scientists join forces with a tireless detective to confront the greatest threat in human history.

As icing on the cake, Netflix has shared a poster for this science fiction series that not only reflects the essence of the plot, but also engraves the new release date in the viewers’ retinas.

3 Body Problem

With the new date on the horizon and the mysterious clip on your mind, are you ready to be absorbed by the intriguing universe of 3 Body Problem? Let us know your expectations and comments in the section below as we eagerly await the epic March 2024 release!

Do you think it will be the best science fiction series of the year? Leave us your opinion.