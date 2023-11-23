Netflix has released a Christmas movie in its catalog that has everyone hooked. A Christmas full of premieres is coming!

There’s a Netflix Christmas movie that has everyone turned on. The holiday season brings bright lights, shared joy, and, of course, Christmas movies that fill the heart with warmth and holiday spirit. In the extensive catalog of the streaming platform, a recent addition is causing a sensation. This is the film titled Best Christmas, Impossible!

This Christmas movie on Netflixdirected by Mary Lambert and written by Todd Calgi Gallicano and Charles Shyer, has managed to capture the attention and affection of the public from the first minute. Led by a stellar cast that includes Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Jason Biggs, Matt Cedeño and Wyatt Hunt, among other talented actors, the film promises holiday charm and fun in large doses.

This is the official trailer for Best Christmas Ever!

The success of a formula that everyone knows

The official synopsis of the new Netflix movie reveals a classic setting of Christmas festivities. Jackie (Heather Graham) sends out a Christmas newsletter each year that exudes an air of perfection, leaving her old college friend, Charlotte (Brandy Norwood), feeling overshadowed and somewhat inferior. However, when fate brings Charlotte and her family to Jackie’s snowy doorstep… a hilarious and heartwarming plot is unleashed that challenges Jackie’s facade of perfection.

The story of the Netflix film revolves around a comic confrontation between the two friends. Especially when Charlotte decides to take the opportunity to show that Jackie’s life cannot be as ideal as it seems. This clever twist adds layers of humor and heart to the plot. While a story unfolds full of endearing moments and reflections on the authenticity and true essence of Christmas.

Netflix has found new success with this Christmas movie, joining their list of modern Christmas classics that captivate audiences every year. The magic formula of comedy, holiday charm, and captivating performances have led to Best Christmas Ever! to become an undisputed favorite among subscribers.