The incessant fight against pirated IPTV continues, a fight that is not only being waged internationally in most countries, but also within our own borders, as the National Police has just reported.

A major operation by the National Police has been carried out against a criminal network that distributed Pirate IPTV in our country and provided service to more than 18,000 clients.

The National Police has been able to intercept and close a pirate IPTV service after carrying out four searches in cities such as Valladolid, Alicante, Málaga and Seville and arresting eight people.

The National Police in its statement points out that “this pirate network had a high degree of technological specialization, which allowed them to remotely manage clients who contracted sports audiovisual content.”

The investigations began in February 2022, when the police managed to identify two operational centers in Seville and Alicante.

These centers not only offered the service of IPTV pirate, but rather they installed everything necessary so that customers could enjoy these contents illegally..

On the other hand, numerous computer materials such as mobile phones, computers and storage devices were seized.

Not only was the typical paid sporting event offered, but also movies and series, always at prices well below the market.

After the investigations carried out, It is estimated that the economic damage for the holders of these rights could amount to more than 366 million euros..