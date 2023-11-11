On Friday the national council of the union of Hollywood actresses and actors SAG-AFTRA voted and officially approved (with 86 percent of the votes) the new contract agreed with the main film production companies. The agreement was announced on Wednesday and put an end to the major strike that began on July 13th and continued for 118 days. From now until December 5th the entire assembly made up of union members will have to vote to ratify the new contract, the terms of which however will be disclosed on Monday.

According to some previews given by SAG-AFTRA representatives, the new contract would last three years and, among other things, would increase the minimum salary for workers in the sector and introduce protections against the unauthorized use of the actors’ image through artificial intelligence systems . The union had also asked for better conditions on copyright, especially regarding films and TV series broadcast in streaming, which it did not obtain. Fran Drescher, the president of the union (known for her starring role in the sitcom The Nanny), commented that “we’re not done, we’re just getting started.”

