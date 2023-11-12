On November 12, 2003 at 10:40 local time, 8:40 in Italy, a tanker full of explosives exploded at the entrance to the Maestrale base, manned by Italian carabinieri from the Multinational Specialized Unit (MSU) in the city of Nasiriyah, southern Iraq. The attack killed 19 Italian and 9 Iraqi citizens. It was the most serious attack suffered by the Italian army since the end of the Second World War and was carried out by groups close to the Islamist terrorist group al Qaeda. The trials about what happened that day went on for years.

The Italian soldiers had been in Nasiriyah since July following the invasion of Iraq decided by the United States to depose the dictator Saddam Hussein, justified with the false accusation that the Iraqi regime was in possession of chemical, biological and perhaps nuclear weapons. The invasion of the “coalition of the willing”, as the then US president George W. Bush defined it, began in March and within a few weeks had deposed Hussein.

Before the invasion, Iraq was inhabited mostly by Shiite Muslims who, however, were oppressed by the Sunni minority in power, which included Saddam Hussein. The Iraqis affiliated with al Qaeda, whom Hussein was accused of protecting, were also Sunni. The clashes with the armies led by the United States occurred mainly in the center and north of the country, where the capital Baghdad was located and where the Sunni population was concentrated.

As the war continued, the United Nations authorized military peacekeeping operations in the conquered territories. Italy participated with a mission called “Ancient Babylon” and settled in Nasiriyah, in the south-east of the country, where the population was mainly Shiite Muslim. In that region, clashes with the Sunni minority and with international forces were at the time much less serious and frequent than in other areas of the country, such as around the cities of Baghdad and Tikrit, garrisoned by the US army. In Nasiriyah, the Italian soldiers had various tasks, such as maintaining security and reactivating essential services, but also training the Shiite Iraqi security forces at the behest of the United States Department of Defense.

The Italian command of the operation was located 7 kilometers from the town of Nassiriya, in the White Horse base, while in the city the carabinieri and the military had occupied two other bases, a few hundred meters away from each other: the contingent of The army had settled in the Libeccio base and the carabinieri in the Maestrale base, nicknamed “Animal House”, in the old Chamber of Commerce building.

A few weeks before the attack, some officials declared that the mission was proceeding smoothly and very satisfactorily. However, in the documents produced by the Italian contingent during the month preceding the attack it was hypothesized that “explosive attacks” could increase. On November 5, a week before the attack, military intelligence wrote in a report that “a group of terrorists of Syrian and Yemeni nationality moved to the city of Nasiriyah.”

On November 12, a tanker truck approached the Maestrale base and then turned and headed straight for the entrance. There were two people on board: a driver and an armed man who leaned out and began shooting at the soldier guarding the entrance to the base, who responded by shooting. The truck broke through the metal bar at the entrance but stopped a few meters later, colliding with the Hesco bastions that bordered the base parking lot, gabions that are usually filled with sand or earth and are used in the military to protect themselves from explosions . There it stalled and exploded, about 25 meters from the building. The bomb contained on board was estimated to weigh between 150 and 300 kilos and also caused the explosion of the base’s ammunition depot.

A total of 28 people died, including 19 Italians: 12 carabinieri stationed on the base, 5 soldiers and two civilians, an international aid worker and a director who was in Nasiriyah to shoot a documentary, whose story was told by an Italian who survived the attack. attack in the book Twenty Cigarettes in Nasiriyah. Nine Iraqi people also died, including the two attackers. Another 20 Italians were injured, as well as at least a hundred Iraqi civilians: the force of the explosion gutted the Chamber of Commerce building and even reached the Libeccio base, a few hundred meters away. The ramparts had been filled with gravel, which was thrown in all directions. From the accounts of witnesses to the attack it was learned that the windows of the houses within a radius of several hundred meters were broken.

It was the most serious attack suffered by the Italian army since the end of the Second World War and had a great impact on Italian public opinion. The photo of an Italian soldier adjusting his helmet in front of the destroyed building of the Maestrale base became the symbolic shot of the massacre. It was taken by photojournalist Anya Niedringhaus, who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2005 for her work as a war reporter in Iraq and was killed in Afghanistan in 2014.

After the attack, several judicial investigations were opened to ascertain who were responsible and whether there had been negligence on the part of the military commands in foreseeing the attack and in adequately defending the Maestrale base. The investigation opened by the Rome prosecutor’s office into the origin of the attack indicated that the Sunni groups who arrived in Nasiriyah shortly before the attack were most likely responsible. Abu Omar Al Kurdi, suspected of being a member of al Qaeda and close to the Islamist leader Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, one of the founders of what would later become the Islamic State (ISIS), confessed to having prepared the bomb for the attack. ). However, a real trial never took place in Italy because, after arresting him in 2005, the Iraqi Shiite authorities in government hanged Al Kurdi in 2007 on charges of having organized dozens of attacks in the context of the war in Iraq.

The investigation into the responsibilities of the Italian soldiers was initially the responsibility of the military court and was instead longer and more complex. The trials judged that the signs of an imminent attack had been underestimated and that adequate measures had not been taken to counter it. For example, a mandatory zigzag path had not been built at the base entrance which would have prevented a vehicle traveling at high speed from reaching the base car park. In addition, the ammunition reserve was judged to have not been adequately protected and the decision to fill the Hesco ramparts with gravel rather than sand, as would have been more prudent, was judged to have been erroneous. Finally, even the choice of the Chamber of Commerce as the place to install the Maestrale base turned out to be wrong: the city road leading to the building could not be blocked and during the investigations it was discovered that it had been chosen as the target precisely because defending it was almost impossible .

The main defendants in the trials were the two generals responsible for the sector, Vincenzo Lops and Bruno Stano, and the base commander, Colonel Georg Di Pauli. In 2011, the Court of Cassation confirmed the ruling of the military appeals court that had acquitted all three officers of any criminal responsibility, but sent the case back to civil justice for compensation for damages to the victims’ families. In 2019, former general Bruno Stano was sentenced by the Court of Cassation to compensate the families of the people who died in the Nassiriya attack: he was held responsible for having “underestimated” the signs of an “punctual and imminent” attack and for not having taken the appropriate measures to counter it. Vincenzo Lops, who had preceded Stano in command of the mission, was not involved. The Supreme Court also confirmed the acquittal of Georg Di Pauli, who in the meantime had been promoted to general.

In the three years following Nasiriyah, Italian troops were engaged in many other battles and involved in other attacks. In April 2004 there was the so-called “battle of the bridges”, a clash with Iraqi rebels that lasted 18 hours around the city’s two main bridges. In April 2006 four Italian soldiers and a Romanian soldier were killed by a bomb while they were in a vehicle on patrol. In the last period of his stay in Nasiriyah the attacks became more and more numerous with missile launches and mortar shells fired against the base outside the city. Operation Ancient Babylon officially ended on December 1, 2006, when the US army returned to occupy the city of Nasiriyah. In all, 33 Italians were killed during the mission.