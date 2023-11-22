Bonnie Jean Mah arrives from Gears of War to the PlayStation Studios developer, but it is still too early to know what she will work on within Santa Monica Studio.

Sony y PlayStation welcome Bonnie Jean Mah, former narrative director of Gears of War on Xbox Series X|S who is now at Santa Monica Studio working on PS4, PS5, PC y Steam Deck.

What we don’t know is whether to work on the science fiction IP or a new God of War, something that at the moment remains unknown after the 2018 game and Ragnarok.

But the one that once was also narrative director at TiMi Studio Group (Tencent) has not left any details other than its happy incorporation into PlayStation Studios; as is understandable.

“WELL, let’s do this… I’m SO excited to share the news: I’ve joined Sony Santa Monica as Narrative Director.

I am beyond excited to work with this team and this studio. LET’S GO,” she said in the tweet you see a few lines above.

And before jumping to conclusions, we can warn you. The fact that having Kratos behind it would have nothing to do with itremember that the studio has released two AAA hits about Spartan.

Now neither Thor nor Ragnarok with Atreus and Odin will be able to intimidate her

In his biography of red social de Elon Musk we can read your current position at Santa Monica Studio and previously as narrative director of the Gears of War franchisebut also his other positions.

For example, he led the narrative for Age of Empires IV and was a screenwriter for Warhammer 40000: Space Marine. Make clear your dilation Xbox Game Studios experience and his time at other successful studios.

For now, we do not know if there is a new God of War underway. But what we do know is the board game run by CMON and supervised by Sony Santa Monica.

Of course, in May 2023, Santa Monica Studio was looking for staff for a new game on PS4 and/or PS5 and there is talk of work on God of War Ragnarok DLC.

Not to mention that God of War Ragnarok could receive a “half-sequel” in the style of Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales or Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

But now that Zeus y PS2 They are another story and with the narrative director of Gears of War already at Santa Monica StudioWe’ll see where all this ends.