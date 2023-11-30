Data mining has brought to light what aims to be the name of the new type or Teratype that DLC 2 of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple brings.

As Game Freak and The Pokémon Company already announced months ago, the imminent new DLC of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, The Indigo Disc, will release a new type of Pokémon. After 10 years, the franchise dares to experiment with an additional type, although it is limited to being a Teratype that will be activated only through the phenomenon of Teracrystallization. Now, a few days after the release of the new content, it seems that it has been leaked the name of the new type of Pokémon.

According to user Khu, who has been giving clues for a long time about any new developments in the main games of the franchise, the type 19 of Pokémon (the new Teratype) is called “Stella” (“Sutera”) in Japanese, which could be translated as “Stella” o “Stellar”. Quite a surprise, or maybe not completely, since the clue was right under our noses all this time: in the symbol that crowns the shell of Terapagos.

Needless to say, this information is not official. Until TPCi speaks out, we won’t know exactly What is the name of the new Teratype and how does it work?, although we already had some clue when its existence was revealed. What does seem increasingly clear is that it will be related to Terapagos and that it will change combat strategies even more.

Luckily, there is very little left to clear up doubts. The DLC of The Indigo Disc of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will arrive on December 14th this year to put an end to the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero and clarify once and for all what exactly this new and “stellar” mechanic is and what is happening with Terapagos and the other mysterious legendary. Will it be here to stay? Will they dare to turn the Teratype into a standard type?

