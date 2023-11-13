After “Endgame”, the fate of the Avengers remains up in the air. Will Kamala Khan be the key to their return after her participation in The Marvels?

In the changing landscape of the MCU, “The Marvels” asks us a crucial question: What has become of the Avengers after “Endgame”? The young Kamala Khan, with her fervent admiration for superheroes and a persistent dream of joining them, could be our guide in this labyrinth of unknowns.

The story of “The Marvels” becomes entangled in a whirlwind of events, where Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau, following in the footsteps of Captain Marvel, they dive into the investigation of a mysterious Kree wormhole. This path, full of challenges and revelations, leads us to reflect on the current state of the legendary Avengers. Are they still in action or have they left a void waiting to be filled by new heroes?

Kamala, our protagonist, presents herself as a fan of Captain Marvel, and its rooms are adorned with posters of Iron Man and Captain America. This detail not only tells us about his admiration, but also suggests that The Avengers remain a symbol of heroism in the MCU. However, with many of its members scattered, deceased or retired, the team’s absence since “Endgame” has become notable.

An uncertain but hopeful future

Could it be Kamala Khan, with her deep connection and aspirations, the missing link for the revival of the Avengers? His comments about the team and his visible desire to join them give us clues that the Avengers could still be activealthough not at its peak.

With a legendary team like the Avengers, whose members have faced fates as varied as death, retirement or adventures in other worlds, the MCU is at a crossroads. “The Marvels” not only gives us a glimpse into the future possibilities of these heroes, but it also plants the seeds for them. new characters like Ms. Marvel take on more prominent roles.

Are we witnessing the dawn of a new era for the Avengers, with Kamala Khan at the forefront? Although “The Marvels” doesn’t give us definitive answers, it does establish a solid foundation for future narratives, keeping the flame of heroism alive in a constantly evolving universe.

Kamala Khan: The spark that will revitalize the Avengers?

Kamala Khan emerges as a central figure in “The Marvels”, being a mirror of the audience’s admiration and aspirations. His connection to the Avengers not only reflects nostalgiabut also a renewing vision for the future of the team.

In contrast to established heroes, Kamala represents the youth and diversity, crucial elements in the evolution of the MCU. His possible promotion to Avenger symbolizes a generational change, injecting new energy and perspectives into the legendary group of heroes.

The universe continues

Despite adversities and changes, The Avengers remain a symbol of strength and unity. His influence extends beyond his exploits, inspiring new generations of heroes. With “The Marvels”, the MCU invites us to dream of a future where The ideals of the Avengers endure, evolve and are renewed in the hands of heroes like Kamala Khan.

The MCU continues to expand with exciting releases like “Deadpool 3” (2024), “Captain America: Brave New World” (2025), “Thunderbolts” (2025), “Blade” (2025), “Fantastic Four” (2025), “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” (2026) y “Avengers: Secret Wars” (2027). These dates not only mark the path to new adventures, but are also key points in the possible reconfiguration of the Avengers team.

In conclusion, “The Marvels” leaves us with more questions than answers about the fate of the Avengers. However, it opens a window to an exciting future where the likes of Kamala Khan could play a crucial role in the rebirth of this legendary team. With an ever-changing universe, only time will tell how this new era of heroes in the MCU will play out.