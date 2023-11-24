Omagh is a city of around 20 thousand inhabitants located in the western part of Northern Ireland, and for some time many of its inhabitants have had a problem: they report an annoying noise that is heard especially in the evening and in some cases prevents them from sleeping. The story of this mysterious buzz, known as “the hum”, is creating frustrations among the locals, and at the same time is attracting the curiosity of those trying to understand where it comes from, among more or less plausible hypotheses.

The noise was first reported in south-west Omagh at the end of October, but later began to be heard in other parts of the town. Those who said they heard it described it as a muffled and continuous, low-frequency hum, similar to that produced by an engine, which emerges particularly between 10pm and midnight, when traffic decreases and the city is mostly silent. A local councillor, Barry McElduff, told the Guardian that “once you hear it, you can’t stop hearing it, it’s like clockwork”. Stephen Donnelly, another councillor, told Irish TV RTÉ that there are those who have never heard of it, but that it has become “a real cause for concern for a significant number of people”.

For McElduff the story has become “a bit of a mystery, like the Loch Ness monster”. The attention to the issue is such that on 15 November the Omagh administration issued a short statement to clarify that officials from the environmental office are investigating the mysterious sound, but that since it was reported in a very large area «it is difficult establish the exact source or sources”. The statement also says that the office is evaluating whether to equip itself with special equipment or whether to contact a specialized company to try to identify its origin.

John Boyle, the head of the community welfare office, explained that a similar problem had never been encountered in Omagh, and that he had never had to deal with a similar situation. Meanwhile, some residents interviewed by local media have proposed their theories.

According to some, the hum comes from a gold mine located just outside the city, while someone else suspects that it could be due to the wind passing through the buildings. A 24-year-old boy interviewed by the Guardian, Cathaoir McCullagh, suspects that street lamps have something to do with it; then there are those who believe that the rain brought by the storms of recent weeks may have entered some transformer, and those who attribute the noise to subsidence, given that in the city there is a residential complex that is gradually sinking into the ground. Gerard Casey, who is 37, runs a pub and has never heard the buzz. He says he has begun to think it is “an urban legend, a product of people’s imagination”.

Speaking to BBC News, Donnelly said it may be seasonal or weather-related, but it could also be due to a combination of causes.

Over time, similar buzzes have been reported in other parts of the UK, for example in Holmfield, near Leeds, where residents have described what they describe as a noise somewhat reminiscent of a washing machine as “an endless torture cycle”. and a bit like an engine. But over time, persistent and annoying sounds like these have also been reported in Australia, North America and several parts of Italy, with the result that there is a map with a database of all reports of this type. Generally these noises are attributed to industrial or agricultural machinery, but there are those who bring up rather imaginative explanations, which include conspiracy theories such as those on the 5G network or the presence of aliens.

