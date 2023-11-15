Months ago, an important discovery was made for the scientific community, in which it was stated that a series of mysterious metallic spheres had been located at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean, and that preliminary investigations indicated that 99.9% came from outside our solar system.

In fact, there were several researchers who got to work on a mission to recover some of these metallic spheres for analysis, and apparently, one of those first statements assured their origin from outside our solar system.

In fact, this is what the professor pointed out Avi Loeba Harvard physicist, who claimed to have found the first objects outside of our solar system on earth.

He noted that these metal spheres They had a chemical composition never before seen on Earthand that could even be remains of a ship alien. However, the scientific community had many doubts about it.

Of terrestrial origin

Now a new study carried out by Patricio A. Gallardoa physicist at the University of Chicago, points out that these fragments simply point to pollution from land-based sources.

“Few comparisons have been made with contaminants to rule out the null hypothesis of terrestrial contamination,” explains Gallardo.

This study indicates that these spheres recovered in the ocean are rich in beryllium, lanthanum and uranium.

He affirms that there is a coherence of the existence of these three elements in the composition, and they are all common in the burning of coal, coming from ashes.

“Nickel, beryllium, lanthanum and uranium contents are examined in the context of a known source of anthropogenic contamination [provocada por el hombre] and it is found that they are consistent with coal ash,” he says.

“Chemical composition analyzes revealed consistency with coal fly ash, a waste product of coal combustion in power plants and steam engines,” he adds.

“There are many things we can learn by studying meteorites and we have even detected a couple of interstellar objects passing through the Solar System in recent years, but this is not the way to do it and they are certainly not extraterrestrials,” adds the professor. Chris Lintottastrophysicist at the Department of Physics at the University of Oxford.

It seems that humans will have to continue waiting to find extraterrestrial material on Earth.