Several of the rebel groups that oppose the government of Myanmar have begun a major coordinated military operation against the Burmese army, staging the largest attack against the ruling military junta since 2021. For three weeks the rebels have conquered new centers every day inhabited, while the army has so far failed to organize an effective counter-offensive. Among the groups involved are the People’s Defense Forces (PDF), a militia active throughout the country that wants a return to democracy, but also ethnic militias that have been fighting against the army for decades for autonomy or independence of their region. They are well organized groups, which in some cases also control pieces of territory.

Myanmar, a country where 53 million people live and which is more than twice the size of Italy, was governed by a democratic or semi-democratic regime from 2015 to 2021, when the de facto leader of the government was Aung San Suu Kyi, also known for having won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. In 2021, however, General Min Aung Hlaing, commander in chief of the armed forces, led a coup that brought a military-led junta back to power. In the following months there were many protests in the major cities of the country, which however were violently repressed by the new regime. That protest movement later transformed into the armed resistance of the People’s Defense Forces.

The current offensive has been called “Operation 1027,” because it began on October 27. The military operations started in Shan state, in the north-east of the country, on the border with China, where various armed groups have been fighting the central government for decades. The first attacks were carried out by the “Three Brothers Alliance,” which brings together three of Myanmar’s largest, most experienced and best-armed ethnic militias: the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, the Arakan Army, and the ‘Army of the National Democratic Alliance. After the initial success of these operations, the Burmese army began to be attacked by other armed groups.

The People’s Defense Forces and some ethnic militias, including the Chin National Front in the north and the Karen Nationalities Defense Forces in the southeast, attacked the army from different directions. The attacks occurred mainly in border areas with China, India and Thailand, and the result is that the army now largely controls only Myanmar’s central plains.

According to a UN report, more than two million people have been forced to leave their homes due to the violence so far. Various reconstructions indicate that the rebels preventively evacuate the villages and towns they conquer, to prevent the civilian population from being involved in the army’s counterattack, which often includes aerial and artillery bombardment. The number of militiamen killed is unclear: there are probably several hundred on both sides.

The Burmese army can count on armaments and vehicles supplied by Russia and China (including planes and helicopters) and elite units that have not yet been used in the field. For the rebels the issue is different: some groups are very poorly armed and are forced to resort to homemade and unusual means to counter the army (they also finance themselves with an online video game). So far, however, the army has not managed to prevail, perhaps because it has to respond on multiple fronts and is at a disadvantage in the fighting that takes place in remote or hard-to-reach areas, where the rebels have greater knowledge of the territory. It also seems that the morale of the soldiers is low: in some of the recent battles dozens of soldiers decided to surrender to the rebels.

Although China is one of Myanmar’s main allies, some believe Operation 1027 took place with the consent of the Chinese authorities: or rather, the hypothesis is that China knew and let the rebels do their thing without opposing it. Recently, centers had spread in those areas, run by militias allied with the government, in which Chinese people who had been kidnapped or lured by deception to carry out online scams on their compatriots were held. China, which collaborates with a militia active in Shan (but not involved in Operation 1027) to combat the scams, had complained to the Myanmar government, which however had failed to combat its spread. Other armed rebel groups have said they want to work to close those centers and hand those responsible over to China.

The operation is considered the biggest challenge the military junta has faced since it came to power. However, it seems unlikely that the rebels’ military successes will lead to an overthrow of the regime. Instead, it is more likely that the rebels want to exploit the victories to force the government to accept some claims and thus obtain greater autonomy in the territories already controlled.