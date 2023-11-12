Chairman of the MUI for Fatwa, Asrorun Niam Sholeh, said that supporting Israel is haram. This statement is in line with the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) issuing the latest fatwa Number 83 of 2023 concerning the law on support for the Palestinian struggle.

“Supporting Israel and supporting Israeli supporters is haram. That’s why supporting parties who are known to support Israeli aggression, either directly or indirectly, by buying products from manufacturers who clearly support Israeli aggression is haram,” he said in Jakarta, Friday, November 10 2023. .

According to him, this fatwa was issued so that Muslims would better support the struggle of the Palestinian people.

“This fatwa also recommends that Muslims support the Palestinian struggle, such as raising humanitarian and struggle funds, praying for victory, and performing unseen prayers for martyrs in Palestine,” said Sholeh.

The following is the MUI Fatwa regarding the Prohibition of Supporting Israel

This fatwa was signed directly by the Chairman of the MUI for Fatwa, KH Asrorun Niam Sholeh and the Secretary General of the MUI Buya Amirsyah Tambunan.

The fatwa will take effect from the time it is stipulated, namely November 8 2023. The following is the complete contents of the fatwa; Rule of law

1. Supporting the struggle for Palestinian independence against Israeli aggression is obligatory.

2. Support as mentioned in point (1) above, including distributing zakat, infaq and alms for the benefit of the Palestinian people’s struggle.

3. Basically, zakat funds must be distributed to mustahik who live around the muzakki. In the event of an emergency or urgent need, zakat funds may be distributed to mustahik who are located further away, such as for the Palestinian struggle.

4. Supporting Israeli aggression against Palestine or parties supporting Israel, either directly or indirectly, is haram.

Recommendation:

1. Muslims are encouraged to support the Palestinian struggle, such as movements to raise humanitarian and struggle funds, pray for victory, and perform unseen prayers for the Palestinian martyrs.

2. The government is urged to take firm steps to help the Palestinian struggle, such as through diplomacy at the UN to stop the war and sanctions on Israel, sending humanitarian aid, and consolidating OIC countries to pressure Israel to stop aggression.

3. Muslims are advised to avoid as much as possible transactions and use of Israeli products and those affiliated with Israel and those that support colonialism and Zionism