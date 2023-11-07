Movistar left behind its Movistar+ Lite streaming platform to launch a new, more complete version with many more options suitable for any user regardless of the contracted operator and that we can pay for independently. Movistar Plus+ has many options and now includes more football without having to pay anything and whatever operator you have contracted.

Movistar Plus+ is only worth 14 euros per month and has many advantages that we can contract without permanence and without being clients of the operator, as we can do with Netflix or HBO Max or any other similar platform. It allows us to watch the operator’s original series or thematic channels included or our own channels such as #Vamos or #0. But it’s not the only thing. Movistar Plus+ also offers basketball, football and other sports that we can see included in the price and without having to pay more

Now, Europa League

Now Movistar Plus+ not only offers us basketball or some football matches each day but now we can also watch the UEFA Europa League. Not all the games but one of the matches of each European matchday. We will be able to see a UEFA Europa League match and the rest of the European matchday will be seen exclusively through the Movistar Plus Champions League channel, which only the operator’s users and customers have access to, not anyone who pays the 14 euros.

The UEFA Europa League matches that will be broadcast on the platform are Maccabi Haifa – Villarreal CF on Thursday, November 9 at 6:45 p.m. and Sparta Prague – Real Betis on Thursday, November 30 at 6:45 p.m. As the weeks go by, Movistar Plus+ will indicate on its website which matches it will broadcast every day of the Europa League or any other competition.

In addition, you can also watch Champions League. There is a Champions League match every week and according to the platform’s calendar you can see Arsenal – Seville on November 8, Real Madrid – Naples on November 29 and another European match on December 13, although for the moment is to be defined.

Other contents

Beyond European football there are many other competitions that we can see on Movistar Plus+ and that will allow us to make the most of those 14 euros per month that you pay for the platform. You can watch LaLiga EA Sports or LaLiga Hypermotion in addition to other competitions such as Copa del Rey and other sports such as basketball in which you can see Liga Endesa and Euroleague or NBA. You will not be able to enjoy all the matches of each day of any competition but you can take a look at the programming calendar to find out which matches are going to be broadcast.

Beyond European competitions or soccer in Spain, we can also see international soccer with matches from the German Bundesliga or the Italian Serie A. In addition, Movistar Plus+ includes other sports such as rugby, World Padel Tourtennis competitions such as Davis Cup, golf tournaments, etc.