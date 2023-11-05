As the weekend arrives, quality movie and series enthusiasts prepare to enjoy some of the most popular titles available on platforms such as Star+.

One of these options is “Never leave me”a movie launched in 2010 and based on a moving novel that is sure to make you shed tears.

“Never abandon me” was directed by Mark Romanek and adapted from the novel written by Kazuo Ishiguro. The plot revolves around three young people who They reside at a boarding school in Great Britain and discover that they have been created in a laboratory for the purpose of being organ donors for real people.

The plot thickens when the boys realize that their lives are in danger, and that love will be mixed with betrayal and jealousy.

The film starred Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley y Andrew Garfieldwho make up a very emotional love triangle.

“Never abandon me” has received very good reviews like that of the magazine Rolling Stone that indicated: “It’s a movie that you can’t get out of your head, a horror and science fiction story with the seductive charm of a classic romance,” or that of The Hollywood Reporter which he remarked: “Skillfully acted, impeccably photographed, intelligently written and even emotional at times.”

The film contains all these elements that will surely make you cry, which is why it is an excellent option for you to start your weekend with this Star+ proposal.

MF

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions